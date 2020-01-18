Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has GBX 807 ($10.62) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 648 ($8.52).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.47) target price (up from GBX 650 ($8.55)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 799.40 ($10.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 729.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 657.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 802 ($10.55).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

