Beacon Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

