Beacon Financial Group Buys 146 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $90.43 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.1451 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.