Beacon Financial Group Buys 3,359 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 192.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

