Beacon Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

CBRL stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

