Beacon Financial Group Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $204.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $204.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

