Beacon Financial Group Has $746,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $47.50 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

