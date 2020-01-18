Beacon Financial Group Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.