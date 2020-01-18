Beacon Financial Group Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

