Beacon Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $189,742,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 74,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Cigna by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $212.52 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $212.64. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

