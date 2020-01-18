Beacon Financial Group Sells 300 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1,804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,956,000 after buying an additional 2,451,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,669,000 after buying an additional 707,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,614,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,600,000 after buying an additional 695,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.82 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

