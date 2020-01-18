Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $343,610.00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $343,610.00 and last traded at $343,610.00, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342,550.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337,602.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $319,848.46. The company has a market capitalization of $559.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4,812.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $64.97 billion for the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

