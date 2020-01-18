BidaskClub Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Sell

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $139.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Baidu has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $186.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.