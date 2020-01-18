BidaskClub Downgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Hold

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $82,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,810 shares of company stock worth $5,702,623. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,005,000 after acquiring an additional 295,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 167,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 61,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.