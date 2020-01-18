BidaskClub Downgrades MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Sell

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MOFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of MOFG opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.99.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

