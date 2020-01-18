BidaskClub Downgrades National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Strong Sell

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKSH. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.