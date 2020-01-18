BidaskClub Downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Sell

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.