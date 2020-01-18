BidaskClub Downgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Hold

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.95.

ROST stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

