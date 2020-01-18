Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.30 price target on Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

BMRA stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 61.29% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.18% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

