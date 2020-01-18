Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Decreased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $60.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

