Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Lakeland Financial Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Lakeland Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.25.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LKFN. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

LKFN opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 30.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.