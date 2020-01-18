Boralex (TSE:BLX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$26.50 to C$27.00. The company traded as high as C$26.43 and last traded at C$26.34, with a volume of 54812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.14.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.36.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

