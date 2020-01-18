Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 168 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at about $104,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 2,477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 897,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $87.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.09. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

