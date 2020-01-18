Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 78,190 Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 78,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,734 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter worth approximately $23,585,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 54.0% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after purchasing an additional 661,548 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Laureate Education by 5,006.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 612,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.22. Laureate Education Inc has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $18.57.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $307,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

