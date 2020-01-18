Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $35,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 501.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 289,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,773,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,006,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,180,000 after purchasing an additional 114,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 22.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 595,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $808,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

OFG stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

