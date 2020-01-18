Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,412 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.06 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGNA. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

