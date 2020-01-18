Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK opened at $90.97 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

