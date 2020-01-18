Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 115.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.97.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $324.15 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $319.55 and a one year high of $446.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.94 and its 200 day moving average is $353.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

