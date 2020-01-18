Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $72,442,000 after buying an additional 932,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,347,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after buying an additional 625,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $45,851,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,694 shares of company stock worth $26,941,663 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $124.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.