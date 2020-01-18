Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,301 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. TheStreet lowered M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE:MHO opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.77%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

