Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.87 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.