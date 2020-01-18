Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

