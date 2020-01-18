Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENVA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Enova International by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the second quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENVA opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Enova International Inc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Enova International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

