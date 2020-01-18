Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 102,834 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,834 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

