Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 19,137 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 86.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 314.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 21.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $876.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

