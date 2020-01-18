Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,480.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,362.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,251.78. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,481.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.88.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

