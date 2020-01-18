Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FL. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 543,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 79.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,395 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $36,402,000 after purchasing an additional 384,288 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $14,960,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,313 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $75,638,000 after purchasing an additional 253,538 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

