Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 8,910 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

