Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 9,142 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth $62,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the second quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth $144,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Employers by 11.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of EIG opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. Employers had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

