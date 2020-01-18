Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 9,656 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 286.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

