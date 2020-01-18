Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of FCN opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $119.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.66. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $593.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

