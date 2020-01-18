BP (LON:BP) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 496.40 ($6.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 482.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 504.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. BP’s payout ratio is 1.32%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £320.67 ($421.82). Insiders bought a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 over the last 90 days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

