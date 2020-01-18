BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in BP were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

