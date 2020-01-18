Brave Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.0% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.22.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

