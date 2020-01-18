British Land (LON:BLND) PT Raised to GBX 630

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 424 ($5.58) to GBX 399 ($5.25) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 563.69 ($7.42).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 588 ($7.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 606.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 564.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

In related news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,133 shares of company stock worth $2,527,676 over the last 90 days.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.