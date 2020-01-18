Brokerages Anticipate Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $54.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCB. Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:MCB opened at $47.48 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $31,463.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $139,254.42. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

