Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will report earnings per share of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. AbbVie posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

