Brokerages Expect Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Tallgrass Energy posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tallgrass Energy.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.73. Tallgrass Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.