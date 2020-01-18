Brokers Issue Forecasts for Concho Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Concho Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CXO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.35. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

