Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,202 ($28.97) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,175 ($28.61).

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,970 ($25.91) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,035.50 ($26.78).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,329 ($30.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,171.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,112.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

